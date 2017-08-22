Jalen Ramsey set to make preseason debut this week

AP

The Panthers are expected to have quarterback Cam Newton knocking off some rust when they play the Jaguars on Thursday and he’ll be facing a cornerback doing the same thing.

The Jaguars will give cornerback Jalen Ramsey his first playing time of the preseason. Ramsey opened camp on the physically unable to perform list after having core muscle surgery, but came off 10 days ago and coach Doug Marrone said Tuesday that he’s ready to move from practice to playing.

“Our plan is to get Jalen in there,” Marrone said, via ESPN.com. “We feel like we’re going to put him in there so we’re excited about seeing him. He’s had a good week. Without anything happening between now and the game, he should be playing.”

Ramsey probably won’t see extended time and will have to wait a little longer for his first game action with fellow corner A.J. Bouye, who signed with Jacksonville this offseason and will miss the game with an undisclosed injury.