Jamaal Charles will play a lot on Saturday night

AP

Broncos coach Vance Joseph said last week that veteran running back Jamaal Charles would suit up for the first time in the preseason when the Broncos face the Packers on Saturday night and it sounds like the team plans to make up for the first two games by putting Charles to work.

Joseph said on Monday that Charles will play “a lot” against Green Bay in his first game action since Week Seven of last season. Charles missed the rest of the year with a knee injury and has played in just eight games over the last two seasons, leaving him with a need to show the Broncos that there’s still something left in the tank.

“It’s going to be Jamaal’s shot to go do his thing. He knows that; he’s ready,” Joseph said, via ESPN.com.

C.J. Anderson is the No. 1 back in Denver, Devontae Booker is expected back from a wrist injury for the start of the regular season and the team has seen good things from rookie De'Angelo Henderson this summer, so Charles will need to make the most of his shot if he’s going to play a role come the fall.