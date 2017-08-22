Jamaal Charles will play a lot on Saturday night

Posted by Josh Alper on August 22, 2017, 11:19 AM EDT
AP

Broncos coach Vance Joseph said last week that veteran running back Jamaal Charles would suit up for the first time in the preseason when the Broncos face the Packers on Saturday night and it sounds like the team plans to make up for the first two games by putting Charles to work.

Joseph said on Monday that Charles will play “a lot” against Green Bay in his first game action since Week Seven of last season. Charles missed the rest of the year with a knee injury and has played in just eight games over the last two seasons, leaving him with a need to show the Broncos that there’s still something left in the tank.

“It’s going to be Jamaal’s shot to go do his thing. He knows that; he’s ready,” Joseph said, via ESPN.com.

C.J. Anderson is the No. 1 back in Denver, Devontae Booker is expected back from a wrist injury for the start of the regular season and the team has seen good things from rookie De'Angelo Henderson this summer, so Charles will need to make the most of his shot if he’s going to play a role come the fall.

6 responses to “Jamaal Charles will play a lot on Saturday night

  1. One of the best RBs to ever do it and suddenly he is fighting just to make a roster on a near-minimum deal with no guaranteed money. The NFL is ruthless.

  2. vicnocal says:
    August 22, 2017 at 11:48 am
    **************************************************************************
    His knee is shot and he wanted big bucks, the Donko’s are taking a big chance with him.

  4. But he “always wanted to be a bronco”… Says a guy who made big money in KC, who kept him on the roster, allowing him to continue to get big money and basically throws KC and the fans under the bus on his way out.

    I don’t have a problem with him playing with a rival, I have a problem with his words on the way out of KC. You’d think a guy with 2 recent, major, knee issues, and a tank of gas that’s on “E” would just play the game knowing any future endorsement deals would come from KC, not his 2 years (at best) in Denver. But good luck JC, hopefully that bed you made sleeps well.

  5. vicnocal says:
    August 22, 2017 at 11:48 am
    ————————————–

    You should go outside. The world is ruthless.

