Jarvis Landry on Odell Beckham injury: “This is why I hate preseason”

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 22, 2017, 8:10 AM EDT
AP

Giants receiver Odell Beckham appeared to avoid serious injury when he took a hit against the Browns on Monday night, but Beckham’s friend and college teammate wasn’t happy to see him take any injury at all.

Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry, who played alongside Beckham at LSU, wrote on Twitter that he wasn’t pleased with seeing his buddy get hurt in a meaningless exhibition.

“This is why I hate preseason Bulls–t,” Landry wrote on Twitter after Beckham was hurt.

Landry’s complaint is a common one across the NFL, as players wonder why they’re risking their bodies in games that don’t matter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is speaking out in favor of reducing the preseason, and he’ll likely have the support of players like Landry in that — at least if the league can find a way to shorten the preseason without doing something else the players oppose, such as lengthening the regular season. That’s a big “if.”

12 responses to “Jarvis Landry on Odell Beckham injury: “This is why I hate preseason”

    Because its your job. Doesn’t that matter anymore? Practice doesn’t matter either. Should you stop doing that too?

  3. Not why I hate the preseason. 5 weeks of garbage. Regular season prices. Usually late at night during the week. And the sinking feeling I have in my tummy that I’m in for another crap year with my team and I’m just watching an exhibition.

  4. Reducing pre-season is pointless if you increase regular season. Superbowl’s already in 1st week of February.

  5. The preseason is needed. Landry knows this. Talent needs to be evaluated. Systems need to be put in place and players (especially young players) need the reps in game situations.

    Early season injuries are already at an all time high the last couple of years because players wanted easier and fewer contact practices in the last CBA. While it may be nice to cruise through training camp, the players bodies are less prepared for the punishment of the regular season.

    Preseason injuries are low hanging fruit for the short sighted without looking at the benefits.

  7. It wasn’t a dirty hit, the db’s feet slipped if you watch closely. Mean while the Drama Queen returns, overact much because the camera is on you Beckham????

  8. Your coach doesn’t have to play you in preseason. And you could just as easily be injured in the first play of the first game and be out for the year. It’s a violent sport.

  9. clean hit jarvis, a half second earlier and beckhams feet dont even touch the ground and he probably doesnt end up injured. If the NFL didn’t change all the rules to mess with hitting, what the hell a catch is/isnt, and who is defenseless/isnt you wouldnt have these types of hits.

  10. Most of us hate preseason. The games are meaningless, players get hurt, and the greedy owners charge full prices for these lousy exhibition games featuring mostly second and third stringers. You’re alienating your paying public, NFL. Wise up and shorten the preseason before you hit the saturation point and start to lose revenue. Right now you’re making big money, but it won’t always be that way if you keep treating everyone poorly. Think about it.

  11. Whilst the games themselves are totally meaningless, the preparation for the season ahead isn’t, and if you weren’t playing physical preseasoners you’d instead be doing necessary game-level physical practices to get conditioned for actual games – and just as likely to get hurt.

  12. ‘ — at least if the league can find a way to shorten the preseason without doing something else the players oppose, such as lengthening the regular season. That’s a big “if.”’
    ——————

    That is a non existent “if.” There is simply no way they are going to wave goodbye to that revenue unless they can turn into more revenue, ie another regular season game. For now the league’s broadcast partners are the ones feeling the impact of lower ratings because rights fees were negotiated before last year’s ratings drop. Providing another regular season game helps mitigate any future drop in weekly viewing by adding at least one and more likely 2 (a game & a bye) weeks to the regular season.

