Jarvis Landry on Odell Beckham injury: “This is why I hate preseason”

AP

Giants receiver Odell Beckham appeared to avoid serious injury when he took a hit against the Browns on Monday night, but Beckham’s friend and college teammate wasn’t happy to see him take any injury at all.

Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry, who played alongside Beckham at LSU, wrote on Twitter that he wasn’t pleased with seeing his buddy get hurt in a meaningless exhibition.

“This is why I hate preseason Bulls–t,” Landry wrote on Twitter after Beckham was hurt.

Landry’s complaint is a common one across the NFL, as players wonder why they’re risking their bodies in games that don’t matter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is speaking out in favor of reducing the preseason, and he’ll likely have the support of players like Landry in that — at least if the league can find a way to shorten the preseason without doing something else the players oppose, such as lengthening the regular season. That’s a big “if.”