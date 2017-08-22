Julio Jones might get his first preseason action Saturday night

Getty Images

Julio Jones has already declared himself recovered from offseason foot surgery, and now he might be ready for some game action.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said it was a possibility his star wide receiver would play when they christen their new stadium Saturday night.

“He had a good week last week and did a bunch in the pre-game,” Quinn said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “If he looks good and wants to get some [action] in this week and keeps progressing like he has, that would be something that we would be consider.”

Jones hasn’t played this preseason, and the third game would probably be the only opportunity (since the fourth one is more meaningless than the rest of them). Jones had a procedure to remove a bunion from his left foot, and even if that sounds minor, it’s a much bigger deal when it’s on the foot of one of the top receivers in the game. Despite the pain he was playing through last year, he led the NFC with 1,409 receiving yards.

“I could play,” Jones said last week. “But, . . . we are not rushing anything. We know what I can do. It’s all about just coming out here and fine tuning.

“I’m just staying on top of my game and having everybody comfortable like with [quarterback] Matt [Ryan] with the timing on certain routes that we run, that I haven’t ran with him the past. Those are the things to come out here and stay on top of those.”

Whether that’s important enough to risk him against the Cardinals Saturday night remains to be seen, but Quinn sounded open to the possibility.