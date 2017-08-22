Le’Veon Bell tweets he’s showing up September 1

Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell has been absent for all of training camp as he has yet to sign his franchise tag tender for the 2017 season.

When Bell would ultimately decide to show up has remained uncertain, but Bell provided some clarity on Twitter Tuesday night.

September 1 is the day after the Steelers’ final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. The franchise tender he will sign will guarantee him $12.1 million for the upcoming season.

Seahawks Hall of Fame left tackle Walter Jones was slapped with the franchise tag for three consecutive years from 2004-06. He would sit out the entirety of training camp, show up before the start of the season and put together Pro Bowl campaigns each year. The Steelers will hope Bell can accomplish similar success despite his time away from the team throughout July and August.

Bell will also need to avoid any injuries that could occur as he works his way back into game shape with a limited timetable before regular season games begin.