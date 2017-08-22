Lions bid to host NFL draft, Super Bowl

Getty Images

Everyone wants the NFL Draft, including the Lions.

Detroit has put in a bid seeking the 2020 or 2021 NFL Draft. It also has hopes of returning the Super Bowl to the city after spending some $100 million in stadium renovations during the offseason.

The NFL won’t decide until October which cities can bid for the next round of Super Bowls, according to Lions president Rod Wood, but he said the draft bidding process “is a little bit further along.”

“We’ve actually submitted renderings of what the draft may look like if we hosted it in Detroit,” Wood said on 760-AM WJR, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I know a number of other cities have done the same thing, and we’re going to hear back from the NFL soon on that, the next steps. We’re bidding on the draft I think for 2020 and 2021 to be in Detroit.”

The league has not announced the site of the 2018 draft yet. The NFL moved the draft out of its longtime location at Radio City Music Hall in New York, with Chicago playing host in 2015-16 and Philadelphia this year.

The next five Super Bowl sites are set — Minneapolis in February, followed by Atlanta, South Florida, Tampa and Los Angeles. The NFL will award the next round of games next year.

Ford Field has hosted one Super Bowl in its 15 seasons and will get consideration for a future game after undergoing significant upgrades.

“You can’t win if you don’t try, so we’re going to try and bring one or both to the city,” Wood said.

Wood is hosting NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at the stadium today.