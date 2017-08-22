Malachi Dupre returns to practice after scary trip to hospital

Getty Images

Packers receiver Malachi Dupre needed 11 days to clear concussion protocol after leaving Lambeau Field in an ambulance Aug. 10. Dupre, who was hospitalized overnight after a vicious hit from Eagles safety Tre Sullivan in the team’s first preseason game, returned to practice Tuesday.

“I was out,” Dupre said, via Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “The craziest thing is I don’t even remember giving a thumbs up to the crowd. Zero recollection of that. But more than anything I’m just thankful to be back and thankful it wasn’t as bad as it looked, you know? I hate it had to look that bad because it really looked a lot worse, especially for me to be back [this] fast. But I just was completely knocked out.

“I was out unconscious for a while. Later that night I was fine. I just remember it being really scary. Went to the hospital that night, didn’t really wake up and remember anything until I got in the ambulance. I woke up in the ambulance, and I didn’t know why I was there. That was really scary. I was like, ‘What am I doing here?’ They were like, ‘You got hit really, really hard, but everything is going to be fine. You’re talking to us, you’re up and alert now. Things are looking well.’”

Dupre, a seventh-round pick from LSU, said it was his first diagnosed concussion. He insists it won’t leave him playing scared.

“My dad asked me, ‘You think when you get back out there you’re going to be a little timid?’ I was like, ‘No!’” Dupre said. “That’s just one of those things that it’s all a part of football. But you really don’t understand it until something like that happens. A lot of guys will finish their career without something like that being an eye opener. But I’m fortunate enough for it to happen to me and me being in the position I’m in as far as being healthy still. Just one of those things that was an eye opener to me and shows what the game can do and how fast it can be taken. But it definitely didn’t make me nervous or scared to play the game I love.”