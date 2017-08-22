Marshon Lattimore wants people to throw at him

Getty Images

Now that he’s on the field, Marshon Lattimore is looking for something to do.

The Saints cornerback made his preseason debut last week, but the Chargers didn’t throw in his direction during the 17 plays he was on the field, leading the first-rounder to offer a challenge to future opponents.

“I want to make some plays on the ball,” Lattimore said, via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “I want teams to test me, so they can see I’m the real deal.”

The Saints used the 10th overall pick on the top corner in this year’s class precisely so they could close down large areas of the field. And if anyone’s looking away from Lattimore over the course of the year, it will probably be because of the personnel on the other side.

But considering the constantly under construction state of the Saints defense, Lattimore may also come to regret such a bold claim.