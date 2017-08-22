Matt Forte returns to practice on limited basis

Getty Images

A day after Todd Bowles was uncertain whether Matt Forte would be ready for the season opener, the running back returned to practice. The Jets running back participated in team drills for the first time since July 31, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Forte was limited Tuesday but hopes to play Saturday against the Giants. The Jets, though, likely ease the 31-year-old back into action.

Forte expressed confidence he will play Week 1, per Cimini, explaining his hamstring last year was a tear that needed an injection while his latest injury was only a pull

Bilal Powell and Forte likely share carries this season, with Elijah McGuire the third back.

Forte’s return to practice was a welcome sight. Only a day earlier, Bowles wouldn’t guarantee Forte’s availability for the start of the season.

“I can’t tell you that right now,” the Jets coach said Monday. “I’ve got to see him out there before I can make that decision.”