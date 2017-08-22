Matthew Stafford not sure he wants to talk contract during the season

AP

Many players are hesitant to talk contract during a season, and Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford isn’t sure how he feels about it either.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Stafford was asked if he was comfortable continuing contract talks with the Lions after the start of the regular season.

“I haven’t made any determination on that,” Stafford replied.

That’s a far cry from “Sure, whenever,” or “Happy to do it.”

Stafford’s kept a low profile throughout the discussions which could make him the highest paid player in football, saying earlier this offseason he wasn’t putting a deadline on the talks. But he’s also tired of talking about it.

“I told you guys the last time we talked about this, I had no expectations going into it,” Stafford said. “I’m doing myself and our team a disservice if that’s what I’m worried about. I truly am letting the guys upstairs here and my agent hash it all out and I’m just trying to be as good a football player as I can be and help our team.”

The Lions seem amenable to talking whenever, as Stafford enters the final year of his contract.