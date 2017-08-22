Max Tuerk suspended four games for violating performance-enhancing drug policy

Getty Images

The NFL has suspended Chargers center Max Tuerk for four games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. He can return Oct. 2, following the team’s game against the Eagles on Oct. 1.

“This offseason, I made the mistake of taking over-the-counter supplements,” Tuerk said in a statement released by the team. “In doing so, I opened myself up to the possibility of consuming a tainted supplement — something that ultimately led to a positive test for a banned substance. I accept responsibility for my actions and understand the NFL’s policy is very clear on this matter. This is a very hard way to learn a lesson, and I will never make this mistake again.”

Tuerk, a third-round pick in 2016, has yet to play in a regular-season game. He is eligible to continue his participation in the preseason practices and games, though he injured a finger in Sunday’s preseason loss to the Saints.

“We respect and support the League’s decision on this matter,” the Chargers said in a statement. “While disappointed, we appreciate that Max has accepted responsibility and are confident that he understands what is expected from him moving forward.”