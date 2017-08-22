Mike Martz claims he was misquoted on Jared Goff, Sean McVay

AP

Former Rams coach Mike Martz disputes quotes attributed to him criticizing current Rams coach Sean McVay and quarterback Jared Goff in an upcoming book.

In Thomas George’s new book, Blitzed: Why NFL Teams Gamble on Starting Rookie Quarterbacks, Martz is quoted as saying that Goff “couldn’t have gone to a worse place” than the Rams, where he struggled as a rookie last year and will now be coached by McVay, whom Martz described derisively as “a buddy for Jared.”

Martz appeared on ESPN LA 710 today and said that while he did point out that McVay, as the NFL’s youngest coach, is only a little older than Goff, he didn’t say the other negative things attributed to him about the McVay-Goff relationship.

“I would never say something like that,” Martz said. “[The quote] was kind of embellished. It was a very short interview, and I think what I told [George] was there’s only a couple years’ difference between them, and they probably brought him in because of his ability to communicate. With [Goff], you want somebody more his age, I guess. But all of that other garbage, I would never say something like that.”

The quotes from Martz in the book seem to be coming out of nowhere, as there’s little reason for Martz to have such animosity toward McVay. But it’s hard to believe that George would simply invent quotes like that. Perhaps George has an audio recording of the interview that can clear up exactly what Martz said.