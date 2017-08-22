Mike Pouncey will start Thursday night

Getty Images

The Dolphins got their first look at quarterback Jay Cutler against the Ravens last Thursday and they’ll see him take his first game snaps from their starting center this Thursday.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase said at his Tuesday press conference that Mike Pouncey will start at center against the Eagles. It will be Pouncey’s first game of the preseason and his first game of any kind since Week 10 of last season.

Pouncey was shut down after that game due to a hip injury and had a stem cell procedure designed to help with the healing process this offseason. Pouncey has had issues with his hip throughout his NFL career, but got cleared to resume football work at the start of camp and has not had any problems during camp.

A healthy Pouncey is always a good thing for the Dolphins offense and the need may be even greater this season with the team dealing with injuries at left guard that may leave them with the inexperienced Jesse Davis manning the spot to open the year.