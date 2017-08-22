Mike Zimmer wants to keep three quarterbacks on Vikings’ active roster

Getty Images

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer would prefer to keep three quarterbacks on his active roster following cuts at the end of the month. The bigger question is whether the Vikings have a third quarterback worthy of the roster spot.

According to Dave Campbell of the Associated Press, Zimmer stated his preference to have three quarterbacks on the roster when the team trims down to 53 players on September 2.

“You look around the league, and when quarterbacks go down, then you start scrambling and finding guys on the street and things like that,” Zimmer said.

While Case Keenum has been relatively effective in two preseason games, the developmental piece Zimmer spoke of is less obvious. Taylor Heinicke has been scattered, throwing for two touchdowns and two interceptions on 17 attempts. Minnesota added a fourth quarterback to the mix in signing Mitch Leidner on Sunday as well.

With the elimination of the third quarterback rule under the new CBA in 2011, many teams have elected to keep just two quarterbacks on their active roster instead of holding a spot for a player that will not play 99 percent of the time. Zimmer clearly would like to find a third quarterback to groom for the future. It’s just uncertain if they have a viable option to hold on to on their active roster.