MRI reportedly confirms sprain for Odell Beckham

The MRI of Odell Beckham‘s injured left ankle confirmed only a sprain, according to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. The Giants, though, have not revealed the severity of the injury.

Is it a high-ankle sprain, which takes longer to heal, or a low-ankle sprain?

Beckham explained in postgame interviews that he “rolled” his ankle and expressed optimism of playing in the season opener, which is less than three weeks away. Those seem to indicate the less serious sprain.

“When I first looked up at the screen I thought it was really bad,’’ Giants safety Nat Berhe said, via Schwartz. “Thank God it’s nothing serious.’’

Coach Ben McAdoo has yet to rule out Beckham for Saturday night’s preseason game against the Jets, but it’s unlikely the star receiver gets off the sideline.

“I know what Odell brings to the table,’’ McAdoo said. “He’s a tremendous player, one of the best in the league, tremendous competitor, but if you have a chance to get everyone out there playing together, you do it. If you don’t, you don’t. That’s a medical decision.’’