OBJ considers $100 million insurance policy

Getty Images

After a near miss on Monday night, OBJ may soon be getting himself in good hands.

Via Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, Beckham will consider purchasing possibly more than $100 million in insurance, if he doesn’t get a new contract with the Giants before the start of the regular season. Citing a pair of unnamed sources, Beckham’s camp considered getting insurance before a low hit that left him with a sprained ankle on Monday night.

As one source told Robinson, Beckham prefers a new deal. The fallback will be the insurance policy.

First, why didn’t Beckham already have the insurance policy in place? The risks arise before the regular season begins, and if he had torn his ACL last night the failure to acquire the protection would have been viewed as gross stupidity. Frankly, it should be viewed that way anyway.

Second, this report underscores the reality that now is the time for the Giants to make their move. Beckham can wax all he wants about wanting to be the highest-paid player in the game. Put an offer on the table that gives him life-changing money, that makes him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, and that obviates the need for writing a big check for what he’d get via signing bonus and injury guarantees, and Beckham will forget about getting as much as he possibly can and gladly settle for getting enough.

Especially after he stepped into the fray under the common delusion that “it’s not going to happen to me.”