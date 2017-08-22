Odell Beckham Jr. relieved it’s only a sprain

Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. expressed relief to come out of Monday night’s game with only a sprained ankle. It initially looked — and apparently felt — worse than what it was.

“That’s a great word,” the Giants receiver said when asked if he was “relieved,” via video from northjersey.com.

Beckham will undergo more tests on his left ankle Tuesday, but X-rays were negative. He expects to play against the Cowboys, using sarcasm when asked about his injured ankle being healed in time for the season opener.

“I don’t know, man,” Beckham said. “I’m pretty concerned, but I think I’ll be all right. . . . It definitely was a little bit [of sarcasm].”

As Beckham planted his left leg on an 18-yard catch in the second quarter, Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun hit Beckham’s leg. Beckham threw the football, after gingerly rising from the turf, in frustration at the injury or in anger at the hit or both. He wouldn’t say whether he felt the hit was dirty, though it was legal.

“I don’t know,” Beckham said. “It’s just football I guess. Preseason.”

Beckham was cleared of a concussion after undergoing a cognitive evaluation — “I know what today is. I know what happened yesterday. I know who we played last week. So I’m all right.” — but he wouldn’t say whether the ankle injury is a high-ankle sprain.

“I didn’t go to school in anatomy, kinesiology,” he said. “I’m not a doctor. I think they know the answer to that, so when you find out, let me know.”

The way Beckham dropped to his knees in the tunnel, near the Giants’ locker room, had everyone associated with the Giants holding their collective breath. But he returned to the sideline in street clothes, walking normally, allowing even Beckham to breathe easier.

“It feels like a sprained ankle,” Beckham said when asked how it felt after the game. “I don’t know. A rolled ankle. I don’t know. If feels like when you hurt your ankle. That’s kind of what it feels like. It’ll be all right.