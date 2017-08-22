Rams sign Tyquwan Glass, Willie Mays III

Getty Images

The Rams signed defensive back Tyquwan Glass and outside linebacker Willie Mays III, the team announced Tuesday. In corresponding moves, Los Angeles waived defensive end Caushaud Lyons and running back De’Mard Llorens.

The moves come four days after Los Angeles signed outside linebacker Davis Tull and cornerback Carlos Davis as the Rams needed more depth on defense.

Glass went undrafted out of Fresno State. He participated in the Texans’ minicamp in May before joining the Buccaneers for a short stint. In two seasons as a starter at Fresno State, the cornerback made 119 tackles, 21 pass deflections, a forced fumble and six interceptions.

Mays spent time with the Packers early this summer after going undrafted out of Tiffin University in Ohio. In his last season at Tiffin, Mays made 50 tackles, 14.5 for loss, and 6.5 sacks.