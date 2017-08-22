Ravens install SkyCam for all games

Getty Images

It took a long time, but someone finally has done it.

The Ravens have installed a permanent SkyCam, making them the first (and only) NFL team to have the technology in place for every home game.

This will enhance the in-stadium replays and angles, as part of the effort to make the experience as good as, if not better than, watching the game at home.

High-profile NFL and college broadcasts have been using SkyCam or a similar product for years. And but for an incident in Seattle and at the Insight Bowl, the technology has been deployed without incident.

Last year, some believed a pass from Raiders quarterback Derek Carr hit a camera cable in Kansas City. It didn’t.

In Baltimore, they won’t have to worry about Ryan Mallet hitting a cable. Especially if he aims for one.