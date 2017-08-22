Report: Donald Penn expected back with Raiders this week

Getty Images

It looks like the Raiders will be getting their left tackle back.

Vic Tafur of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Donald Penn is expected to bring his holdout to an end this week. Per the report, Penn could return to the team as early as Tuesday.

Penn was holding out in hope of landing a contract paying him more that $5.95 million for the 2017 season, but Tafur reports that he won’t get it before resuming work with the team. He notes negotiations could take place once he’s back and that Penn’s salary could be guaranteed.

The Raiders used Marshall Newhouse at left tackle and Vadal Alexander at right tackle with Penn away from the team and they’ve navigated through the summer without the kind of drop-off in play that would have increased Penn’s leverage on the contract front.