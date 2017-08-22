Report: Jaelen Strong appealing one-game suspension

AP

Texans wide receiver Jaelen Strong was arrested in February 2016 for possession of marijuana and he’s reportedly trying to fight disciplinary action from the league related to that arrest.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports that Strong is appealing a one-game suspension from the league, which is the general penalty for a marijuana possession arrest. McClain adds that Strong is not expected to prevail. No suspension will be officially announced until the appeals process is complete and Strong won’t play in the team’s game against the Jaguars in the first week of the regular season if his appeal is unsuccessful.

Strong was riding in a car driven by his college teammate and current Packers cornerback Damarious Randall, who wasn’t arrested as Strong told police officers the marijuana belonged to him. He agreed to a diversion program to resolve the criminal charge.

If Strong is suspended, the Texans will be without him and Will Fuller for the opening week of the season. DeAndre Hopkins and Braxton Miller would be the top Houston wideouts in that case.