Shaquil Barrett cleared to resume football activities

The Broncos have been down a pair of outside linebackers this summer, but one of them is getting closer to a return to action.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Shaquil Barrett has been cleared to resume some football activities. Barrett was placed on the non-football injury list at the start of camp after injuring his hip while working out on his own in May. There was some initial fear that he would miss a large portion of the season, but he avoided surgery and looks like he’s on track to play earlier in the year if not in Week One.

The Broncos have also been without Shane Ray since late July due to torn ligaments in his wrist, leaving them thin at the position outside of Von Miller. Ray has been doing conditioning work and is also expected to be ready to play in the first few weeks of the regular season.

The Broncos are also waiting to get safety T.J. Ward and defensive linemen Derek Wolfe and Jared Crick back from injuries they suffered this summer before they’ll have their full complement of defensive players on hand.