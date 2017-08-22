T.J. Ward back to practice for Broncos

Getty Images

The Broncos doubled up on defensive players returning to practice on Tuesday.

In addition to linebacker Shaquil Barrett getting activated from the non-football injury list, the Broncos also got safety T.J. Ward back on the field for the first time in a couple of weeks. Ward hurt his hamstring earlier this month and has been an observer at practice as a result.

James Palmer of NFL Media reports that Ward was in full pads, but wasn’t doing everything in terms of team drills on his first day back. That’s not a great surprise given the length of his layoff and the desire to avoid a relapse, but getting any work now leaves him right on track for the starting lineup come the start of the regular season.

The Broncos are still waiting on defensive ends Derek Wolfe and Jared Crick and linebacker Shane Ray before they’ll have all their key defensive pieces in place.