Tank Carder tears ACL, out for season

Browns linebacker Tank Carder will miss the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, coach Hue Jackson announced Tuesday.

Carder started at middle linebacker Monday night but played only eight snaps before leaving with 3:57 remaining in the first quarter. Joe Schobert replaced Carder, and in 23 snaps, Schobert made a team-leading six tackles, including a tackle for loss, a sack and a quarterback hit.

Jackson said while the Browns will miss Carder, it’s a luxury having Schobert who “has really improved.”

Carder made only two starts in his first five seasons, sticking with the team as a core special teams player. But when the Browns traded Demario Davis to the Jets in June, they gave Carder a chance to win the job. Now, after undergoing major knee surgery in the coming days, Carder will have to wait until next season.