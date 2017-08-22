Texans coach says Tom Savage is his starting quarterback

AP

This is the week for people with questions at quarterback to try to clear them up.

And even though the Texans have insisted all preseason they didn’t have a question, they answered it anyway.

Via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Texans coach Bill O’Brien made it clear he was sticking with Tom Savage over rookie Deshaun Watson.

“Tom is our starter. He’s had a good camp.” O’Brien said.

Establishing Watson as the backup won’t make the questions go away, after they made the bold move to trade up for him in the first round this year. But as long as Savage maintains a consistent level (even if that level is consistently average), the Texans appear willing to let Watson develop on the bench.