Trent Richardson resurfaces . . . in Canada

The long, strange trip that has been the pro football career of running back Trent Richardson has taken another turn.

Via 3DownNation.com, Richardson is in the process of joining the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL. The move comes after Richardson’s agent spent a month selling him to the team that claimed his negotiating rights on July 28.

The Browns traded up from No. 4 to make Richardson the third overall pick in the 2012 draft. After he gained 950 yards as a rookie, the Browns then traded him to the Colts for a first-round pick.

Richardson hasn’t played in a regular-season game since 2014. He spent time in the offseason and preseason with the Raiders in 2015 and the Ravens in 2016.

Last year, Richardson also returned to Tuscaloosa to practice with the Crimson Tide. In the CFL, Richardson possibly will be facing lesser competition.