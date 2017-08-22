Tuesday morning one-liners

AP

S Jordan Poyer has stayed healthy this summer.

The Dolphins believe their offense is starting to take shape.

Patriots TE James O'Shaughnessy is looking forward to facing the Chiefs.

The Jets don’t know if RB Matt Forte will be ready to go in Week One.

Ravens LB Za'Darius Smith hopes 2017 plays out differently than last year.

Trey Hopkins looks like he’ll be starting at guard for the Bengals.

The Browns defense looked good on Monday night.

Steelers DT Javon Hargrave says he’s OK after being evaluated for a concussion.

Rookie RB D'Onta Foreman has made some big plays in the preseason, but the Texans think there’s still a way to go.

Will QB Stephen Morris get a crack at moving up the Colts depth chart?

Lerentee McCray gives the Jaguars depth at linebacker.

The Titans enjoyed viewing the eclipse together.

The Broncos have made their quarterback choice.

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes the job RB Kareem Hunt does in pass protection.

The Raiders are looking for more from their defense.

DB Desmond King has made a strong case for playing time with the Chargers.

Cowboys CB Orlando Scandrick shot back at those who doubt he can play at a high level.

Giants WR Odell Beckham did some eclipse watching before Monday night’s injury scare.

Jay Cutler told Eagles fans not to worry about WR Alshon Jeffery.

What to watch as the Redskins head toward their third preseason game.

Bears LB Pernell McPhee is progressing after knee surgery.

G T.J. Lang felt pretty good while making his preseason debut with the Lions.

The Packers may have a trade chip in QB Brett Hundley.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer won’t say if RB Latavius Murray will play this week.

Five Falcons who haven’t been helping themselves this summer.

A look at the Panthers’ punting competition.

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore is comfortable with teams testing him during his rookie season.

Sizing up the competition for spots in the Buccaneers receiving group.

A couple of Cardinals rookies are coming off a rough game.

Rams rookie wideouts Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds are catching on quickly.

49ers LB Navorro Bowman still feels like he’s “starting from scratch.”

Allen Iverson talked about practice with Seahawks players.