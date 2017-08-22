Vikings coach taking no chances with eclipse

AP

Many teams, namely the Titans, turned the eclipse into a reason to celebrate.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, however, wasn’t taking any chances. He moved the team’s practice to the indoor facility yesterday afternoon just in case there was a temptation to peek.

“Hey, I’ve only got one good retina,” Zimmer explained, via the team’s official website. “And you only get two.”

Zimmer’s fortunate to have that many, after having eight surgeries on his right eye in the last 10 months, which has required him to miss game time and much of the offseason.

While the Moon passing between the Sun and the Earth at such a precise moment to darken the skies was a object of fascination for many, Zimmer was less impressed.

“I can watch it on CNN or something, I guess,” he replied, when asked if he was disappointed to miss it.

We now return PFT to its previous, astronomy-free state.