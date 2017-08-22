Getty Images

Tuesday’s PFT Live has not one but two questions of the day. The first deals with a division that has not two but four teams in it.

Then again, they all do. I just liked the sound of that.

Anyway, who wins the AFC North? The Steelers, regarded as a short-list favorite to win the Super Bowl, made it to the AFC title game after barely winning the division, thanks to a Christmas Day classic against the Ravens.

So can they do it again? Can the Ravens reverse it? Can the Bengals get back on track? Can the Browns actually . . . ? (Stop laughing; crazier things have happened).

Make your choice, drop a comment, and then tune in for Tuesday’s show. Chris Simms is in studio, Stats is in his soundproof (unfortunately not two-way) location, and I’m in West Virginia.

Oh, and if you made it this far and if you want free copy of the Madden game for PS4, tune in for the third hour of the program, when a code will be provided live on the air. First person who redeems it — and only the first person who redeems it — gets the game.

We start at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio, and we slide to NBCSN at 7:00 a.m. ET.