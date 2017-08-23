49ers add Sen’Derrick Marks

Getty Images

As the 49ers try to turn around a team that won only two games in 2016, they’ve added a veteran who has accomplished plenty during his career.

The 49ers has announced a one-year deal with defensive lineman Sen'Derrick Marks. A second-round pick in 2009, Marks spent four years with the Titans before joining the Jaguars. Jacksonville cut him on March 9.

Marks has appeared in 103 games, with 61 starts. He has 19 career sacks and five forced fumbles.

He’s the latest new arrival in an extensive overhaul launched by new G.M. John Lynch and new coach Kyle Shanahan. And Marks has roughly 10 days to secure a spot on the 53-man roster.