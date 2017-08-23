Aaron Rodgers hoping a more rested arm keeps him fresh

AP

There was no evidence prior to this season that there was any reason to worry about Aaron Rodgers‘ arm.

But the Packers quarterback decided to take a break from throwing this offseason, to give himself a chance to get more rest going into his 33-year-old season. There was no rest apparent last week, when he took his first preseason drive for a 15-play, 75-yard touchdown march.

“I worked hard in the offseason on my body and my core strength,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “I took a break from throwing for about a month. I kind of let my arm come all the way back. It’s felt good this year, as usual. But my legs, I think, have felt better the last couple years than maybe the previous couple years, probably due to the training and maybe eating better. I think when your legs are underneath you and you’re throwing from the ground up, you’re probably going to be a little more accurate.”

The break kicked in after OTAs in June, and he actually took something resembling a summer vacation.

“When we break from OTAs, I’ll [usually] take a couple weeks and then get back into it,” he said. “This year I took most of the summer and just relaxed. I don’t think there’s a big difference in my arm. It’s just my legs, maybe, are feeling a little better than the last couple years.”

The Packers haven’t put Rodgers on any kind of pitch count, though his preseason work is very limited. And honestly, he’s earned the right to not have to play as much in the summer, because of how consistently good he is in the fall.