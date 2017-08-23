All signs point to Ezekiel Elliott getting a handful of snaps Saturday

Getty Images

Although Jason Garrett hasn’t committed to Ezekiel Elliott playing Saturday, all signs point to that.

First, there was Jerry Jones’ comment after the Cowboys’ victory over the Colts last weekend. Jones said it “wouldn’t surprise” him for Elliott to get a few snaps against the Raiders.

“We don’t want put 30 [carries] on him out there. No reason to do that,” Jones added Saturday.

Then, there was Elliott taking a first-team snaps against the scout team Wednesday in prep work for the Raiders, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.

Elliott did not play in the Cowboys’ first three preseason games. He is suspended for the first six games of the regular season, with his appeal hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

Garrett did allow this week that if Elliott plays Saturday, it will follow what he did last season. Elliott sat out the team’s first two preseason games a year ago as a rookie before playing 14 snaps against the Seahawks in his only preseason action. He carried seven times for 48 yards.

“We just haven’t had those discussions with him,” Garrett said. “Typically, the running backs in this league don’t play that much in the preseason. Years ago, Emmitt Smith rarely played in the preseason. Those guys just seem to have a feel; they can get a feel for what they need to do in practice if the practice is competitive, and you’re practicing in the right environment – which we believe we do. I do think Zeke playing in the game last year against Seattle was good for him and good for our team. . . . So if he plays, he’ll play in a similar fashion.”