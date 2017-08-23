Bears close to contract extension with left tackle Charles Leno

Getty Images

The Bears are trying to stabilize their ofensive line for their quarterbacks of now and the future, and they extended the blind-side protector Wednesday.

A league source tells PFT the Bears are close to a contract extension with left tackle Charles Leno.

The deal is reportedly worth $38 million over four years, with $21.5 million in guarantees.

Leno has become a solid piece for the Bears, who have invested in free agents Bobby Massie and Josh Sitton the last two offseasons in an effort to shore up their front line.

The former seventh-round pick from Boise State was entering the final year of his rookie deal.