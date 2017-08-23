Bears’ Ka’Deem Carey out six weeks after wrist surgery

Getty Images

Chicago Bears running back Ka'Deem Carey is set to miss six weeks after having surgery to repair an injured wrist.

According to Chris Emma of 670 The Score, Bears head coach John Fox was uncertain of precisely when, or how, Carey injured his wrist and didn’t have details about the full extent of the injury.

“It was bothering him in the game this past week,” Fox said. “It was one of those things the doctors evaluated, and there’s always choices sometimes whether of playing through something or getting it surgically repaired and we went with the surgically repaired.”

Carey has appeared in 37 games for the Bears over the last three seasons. He’s carried 111 times for 443 yards and two touchdowns over that span with 13 catches for 131 yards and a touchdown as well.

Being unavailable for the start of the season may make it difficult for the Bears to keep him on their active roster to begin the year.