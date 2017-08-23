Bell dares Steelers to rescind tender now, dares them to tag him in 2018

Getty Images

By choosing one of the latest possible dates to show up and claim his full $12.1 million franchise tender and making it known 10 days early that it’s coming, running back Le'Veon Bell has doubled up on his dares to the Steelers.

First, by removing the uncertainty as to when he’ll arrive and selecting the day after the preseason ends to do it, Bell is daring the team to rescind the 2017 franchise tender. Even though they’ll have only nine days to get him ready for the regular-season opener, it would be a shock if the Steelers throw him onto the open market at this point.

Second, by ultimately staying away for all of the offseason program, training camp, and the preseason (to the team’s obvious consternation), Bell is daring the Steelers to tag him again in 2018. At $14.56 million for next year, why would they invest so much money into a guy who has made it clear that, if the Steelers exercise their right to tag him, Bell will exercise his right to do it all over again.

Much will depend on what Bell manages to do in 16 regular-season games and in any playoff games for which the Steelers qualify. But Bell already has a built-in excuse for underachieving, given that the Steelers tagged him, didn’t sign him to a long-term deal, and didn’t offer him any type of inducement to show up before September 1.