Ben McAdoo has “no regrets” about how Odell Beckham’s injury handled

Getty Images

Giants coach Ben McAdoo had little to say about Odell Beckham‘s sprained left ankle, other than to confirm the receiver has one. The Giants continue to be coy about Beckham’s injury, even after ESPN reported earlier Wednesday that Beckham could miss the Sept. 10 season opener against the Cowboys.

“He’s got an ankle; he’s in there getting treatment,” McAdoo said, repeating a similar refrain, via James Kratch of NJ.com. “We’re just taking it day by day.”

McAdoo was questioned about why Beckham was allowed to return to the sideline with only a light wrap on his ankle before jogging to the locker room at the end of the game. His answer was as evasive as questions about Beckham’s injury.

“No regrets. no,” McAdoo said.

McAdoo wouldn’t say whether Beckham is wearing a protective boot or whether the injury is a high-ankle sprain. He did allow that the Giants “didn’t learn anything” from the MRI that Beckham had Tuesday.

The Giants have 18 days to get Beckham healed, and they use the phrase “day-to-day,” instead of “week-to-week,” when describing the timetable for his return.

“A week is a long way away. I like to take things day by day,” McAdoo said. “See how he does; see how he responds to treatment.”