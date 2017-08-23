Brock Osweiler: No regrets about anything I’ve done with Browns

AP

With DeShone Kizer starting the Browns’ third preseason game, it looks like the starting quarterback job in Cleveland is the rookie’s to lose and that Brock Osweiler is on the outside looking in.

Osweiler said during a Wednesday press conference that he has no regrets about anything he did during his time with the Browns after being asked if there was anything he felt he could have done differently to win the starting job this summer. Osweiler said he feels he “left it all out on the table” when given a chance to run the offense.

With Kizer officially installed as the starter for a preseason game only at this point, Osweiler said he feels like he still has a “great opportunity” with the team, although he said it was better to ask General Manager Sashi Brown what he could do to win the job.

Osweiler wouldn’t say whether Hue Jackson told him he’d play in the game against the Buccaneers on Saturday or anything else he’s discussed with the head coach about the job. He also wouldn’t say whether he’s thought about or would welcome a trade should Kizer wind up as the No. 1 for the regular season.