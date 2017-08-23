Browns trying to trade Brock Osweiler

AP

Could Brock Osweiler be traded for the second time this year?

The Browns have renewed their attempt to trade Osweiler, something it was clear they were trying to do when they showcased him as their starter in two preseason games even though it appears that they plan to start DeShone Kizer when the regular season begins.

The question, of course, is why any team would want to trade for Osweiler and his $16 million salary. That salary is the reason the Browns were able to get the Texans’ 2018 second-round draft pick when Osweiler was traded from Houston to Cleveland in March. No one is trading for Osweiler at his current salary.

But if the Browns are able to work out a deal that includes Cleveland paying part of Osweiler’s salary, perhaps he’d be attractive enough that some team would give up a late-round draft pick for him. The Browns’ top priority is acquiring draft picks to build for the future, and if they can pull off two Osweiler trades that bring them picks in one year, they’ll take that as a big win.