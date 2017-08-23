Bucs have heart-to-heart about social issues, national anthem

Getty Images

Dirk Koetter turned a 20-minute team meeting Tuesday into a discussion about social issues and players’ stance in regard to the national anthem. Gerald McCoy and Clinton McDonald were among the players who spoke up, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Koetter brought it up a day after several Browns players knelt during the anthem Monday night.

“My personal view is I’ll be standing on the 50-yard line with my hand over my heart,” Koetter said, via Stroud. “That’s what I believe in. You got plenty of guys that believe in that but again, we’re not all the same.”

Bucs players said they were given no directives about what to do during the anthem.

“Coach opened it up about the national anthem and guys protesting and sitting down, letting us know that we can do what we want,” cornerback Vernon Hargreaves said. “He let us know how he felt, and then he opened up the whole team room to anyone who had anything to say: Stand up and preach your opinion.”

Tampa Bay’s three professional sports teams — the Bucs, Rays and Lightning — jointly announced a donation to help publicly fund the relocation of a Confederate statue to a private cemetery.

“This issue we’re dealing with in the world is bigger than football, it’s bigger than sports, and guys are trying to make stands,” McCoy said. “The thing I like about Dirk is he lets everybody be individuals. He lets you be you. And he opened for discussion, ‘Hey, if anybody has an opinion, let’s talk about it.’ And that’s the problem with society now. Everybody wants to get mad and fight. Immediately, everybody wants to fight. Nobody wants to talk about the situation no more because you don’t even know why a person thinks the way they think or feels the way they feel and they know how you feel. We just don’t have conversations and talk anymore as a society and that’s the problem, man.”