Can anyone legitimately claim Scott Tolzien is better than Colin Kaepernick?

I’ve danced around this one for the past few days, stopping short of connecting the dots because the dots are so clear they need no connecting.

But with Hank Aaron sounding off and a Wednesday protest at 345 Park Avenue and the Colts careening toward the start of the season with no sign of Andrew Luck suiting up and practicing or playing, it’s time to be said: The Colts should have embraced Colin Kaepernick, months ago.

Scott Tolzien is no Colin Kaepernick. It’s not even close. At a time when it’s impossible to get everyone to agree on anything, one thing about which there can be no dispute is that the Colts would be much better off heading toward the 2017 regular season with Colin Kaepernick at quarterback instead of Scott Tolzien.

At this point, it’s too late to matter. Tolzien has been taking the reps throughout the offseason program, training camp, and the preseason as the No. 1 option. With fewer than three weeks to go before the season begins, Tolzien is better suited to salvage a game or two or three (or more) if Luck can’t play than Kaepernick would be if he shows up right now.

The ship sailed in March, April, and May, when the Colts opted not to bolster the position. It’s hard not to wonder whether they would have, if they’d known Luck would take so long to get back to 100 percent.

It’s clear now that they should have, because by the time Luck is under center and up to speed it may be too late to catch the Texans and the Titans. Heck, the Colts may even be looking up at the Jaguars by the time Luck is back to full speed.

33 responses to "Can anyone legitimately claim Scott Tolzien is better than Colin Kaepernick?

  3. Would do no good to put Kap in for Tolzien? Will the offense run more like it will with Luck in there? No.

    Kap needs to go to a team where the QB is more likely to run than stay in the pocket and throw the ball. Buffalo is about the only team that comes to mind in this day. And don’t give me Seattle either! Wilson is a far superior QB to Kap.

  4. give it a rest.

    he is a distraction. every post of yours that continues beating the dead horse that is his career shows what kind of distraction he is.

    Miami would of been a nice destination too, but the idiot had to where a Castro shirt DISTRACTION!!!

  5. I agree with Mike – no way Tolzien is a better QB than Kaep. The only issue is whether Kaep would have signed a contract that the Colts thought was reasonable because I believe that Kaep overvalued himself, thinking he was going to land a starting gig somewhere and make $16 to $18 million a year. Would Kaep have taken a one year deal in the range of $4 to $6 million? I highly doubt it. He might now, seeing the way things have turned out, but not back then.

  6. About 20 players have knelt for the anthem this year. So far, they all still have jobs. Could it be that Kaepernick isn’t as good as you think he is, or is his liberal agenda earn him a few extra brownie points?

  7. There you go again! Other players are kneeling, and they’re still on rosters. I wonder why Kaepernick is different…

    Maybe it’s because he kneeled during games? Or maybe it’s because he also referred to cops as pigs, supported Fidel Castro, and led a demonstration at a Bay Area high school for all the kids to play dead like they got shot by police.

    Also, a lot of fans dislike him, so signing him is less palatable than signing a guy like Scott Tolzien or Geno Smith, who are probably worse players, but better business decisions.

  8. Yes, I can

    Who will do more to hurt revenue and the tarnish the brand?

    Say what you want Florio, but businesses have a right, if not an obligation, to do damage control and do everything they can to manage the business not impose your political agenda

    Stay strong owners.

    Fans pay the tickets and don’t want to see this type of bum behavior

  10. If Luck can’t return until October this season will likely be chalked up as a lost cause in Indy. No point in rushing back Luck if they start 0-4. Very well could end up costing Pagano his job

  14. I think teams do want and need adequate back-up QBs, but they shy away from back-ups that might be bad in the locker room (locker room cancers), back-ups that strain the budget, and back-ups that lead to QB controversy. CK seems to fit in some way to all three of these. And IF the team perceives (rightly OR wrongly) that a particular back-up would aliens a large portion of their fans, then that becomes another reason to not sign that particular guy. I just read that the Browns are looking to move Brock…is it lack of talent, too much money, his possible discontent to suddenly be losing out to a Rookie QB?

  18. Yes. The equation is simple :
    skill – PR Hit = employment

    I know you don’t want to hear it but a good bit of the United States of America actually likes the flag and don’t think cops are out there to kill people. It’s a free country both for him to protest and for the folks that don’t like it to not like him, just as it is for companies to choose not to hire folks with subpar job skills and PR issues

  19. Yes. Already knows the offense and his teammates don’t have to put up with a media circus EVERY SINGLE DAY.

    Give me Scott Tolzien as my backup 100/100 times over Capt. Anti-America

  20. Then as soon as Luck is healthy there will be an outcry that Kapernick deserves to remain the starter, and his benching is somehow political and race related. The better Kapernick plays the worse it would be. Now matter how absurd the argument, it would likely be made. No team wants to deal with that.

  21. Do you really think that Kaepernick would sign for the same amount of money that Tolzein is getting paid? So focused on why nobody wants him. It’s not just about his baggage, but he wants a heck of a lot more money to play football than Tolzein is getting paid. When owners weigh the amount that they have to pay him versus his level of play and his baggage it is not a good equation for them obviously. Remember he opted out of a contract that was paying him a significant amount of money with the 49ers to take back-up money from the Colts? Yes he most likely would have been dropped by 49ers, but there is no way he is signing for back-up money.

  22. Tim Tebow won many games including a playoff game. You always hear media say “the only thing that counts is wins”. Tebow had no “baggage” unless you count media wondering how the heck he was winning and was simply shunned. Nobody is rallying outside NFL headquarters for him. Including me, Kap didn’t look good last year and that is a fact.

  23. No fan in Indy would want him – regardless of win/loss record (speaking as a Colts fan). Sorry Mike, we would rather have a bad season. Then again our ideals in the Midwest our probably different than your in Manhattan.

  24. This whole post is ridiculous. I’d take Scott Tolzien over Kaep in a west coast offense every week. I mean seriously not only is he not a distraction or splitting the fan base(hurting ticket sales) but he can run a different system than the option that simply doesn’t work at the NFL level.

    Kaep is an awful passer who has been out performed by Alex Smith, Blaine Gabbert, and even Nick Foles. In the system that Kaep went 4:1 TD:int ratio, Foles went 26-2 in the same system. Kaep hasn’t done well over the course of an entire season ever. And his break out season was due to one of the deepest teams in the league at the time.

    Finally, Tolzien isn’t asking for starter money from the Colts. 3 simple reasons as to why I would rather have Tolzien over Kaep. And before someone starts in on me for racism, I support the protest, not that many even know what it is for anymore. I had no problem with it. I have no problem with Michael Thomas, Michael Bennett, etc. I agree and support it. But Kaep isn’t a good QB.

  26. What happens if Kap does sign on with Colts and they still win as many games as he won with the 49ers last year? Oh but I forgot that 4:1 TD/INT ratio . . . he must be great.

  27. Can anyone legitimately claim that Colin Kaepernick would play for $1.75 million?

    For this SILLY ARGUMENT to hold water, CK would have to be willing to sign for 1.75M or less. Guess what…. He wouldn’t.

  28. I’ll comment from my hometown, Charlottesville, VA. Maybe allow that Kaepernick’s radioactive circumstance is All of the Above? That including poor timing, maybe he’s not that good, at least for offenses looking for a certain type of (traditional drop-back) QB.

    Not everything is racism, sports seems pretty bottom line; and although admittedly A LOT is racist, as psychologists say, sometimes a banana is just a banana. And in his case, he’s not particularly accurate, nor with quick release/run-first, not a prototypical drop-back QB, etc.

    In other words, maybe teams think he sucks and it has nothing whatsoever to do with race nor political views.

  29. PFT fails to point out that Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the SF 49ers in 2017, effectively firing himself from an NFL roster! So no NFL team fired Kaepernick this year…Kaepernick fired himself! He would be on an NFL roster (SF 49ers) but choose not to return to the team. So the only person, so far as I can tell, who didn’t want Kaepernick on an NFL roster is none other than…Kaepernick!

  30. Tolzien is a better fit for the traditional pocket passer offense that the Colts run. They would have to draw up an entirely new playbook to fit Kaep’s skillset and who wants to go that trouble for a backup QB that, at best, is only marginally better than the one you have now?

  31. Can anyone legitimately claim Tolzien is more of a polarizing distraction than Kaepernick?

    Of course not. Kaepernick is the one who chose to make himself a story. That’s his right – but when it comes to choosing NFL QBs, it’s not just about talent.

    It’s an equation of how much of a liability they are compared to how good they are

    When looked at it that way, it’s a pretty easy choice for NFL owners to select Tolzien over Kaepernick

    If Kapernick were a better QB with a better record, it might be different – but it’s not.

