Can anyone legitimately claim Scott Tolzien is better than Colin Kaepernick?

Getty Images

I’ve danced around this one for the past few days, stopping short of connecting the dots because the dots are so clear they need no connecting.

But with Hank Aaron sounding off and a Wednesday protest at 345 Park Avenue and the Colts careening toward the start of the season with no sign of Andrew Luck suiting up and practicing or playing, it’s time to be said: The Colts should have embraced Colin Kaepernick, months ago.

Scott Tolzien is no Colin Kaepernick. It’s not even close. At a time when it’s impossible to get everyone to agree on anything, one thing about which there can be no dispute is that the Colts would be much better off heading toward the 2017 regular season with Colin Kaepernick at quarterback instead of Scott Tolzien.

At this point, it’s too late to matter. Tolzien has been taking the reps throughout the offseason program, training camp, and the preseason as the No. 1 option. With fewer than three weeks to go before the season begins, Tolzien is better suited to salvage a game or two or three (or more) if Luck can’t play than Kaepernick would be if he shows up right now.

The ship sailed in March, April, and May, when the Colts opted not to bolster the position. It’s hard not to wonder whether they would have, if they’d known Luck would take so long to get back to 100 percent.

It’s clear now that they should have, because by the time Luck is under center and up to speed it may be too late to catch the Texans and the Titans. Heck, the Colts may even be looking up at the Jaguars by the time Luck is back to full speed.