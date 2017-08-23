Colin Kaepernick supporters rally outside NFL headquarters

Posted by Charean Williams on August 23, 2017, 7:03 PM EDT
Hundreds of supports of Colin Kaepernick began a rally outside NFL headquarters Wednesday evening, according to the Associated Press.

It came after the NAACP sent a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday, saying it’s “no sheer coincidence” the former 49ers quarrterback remains unsigned. The civil rights organization has requested a meeting with the NFL.

“No player should be victimized and discriminated against because of his exercise of free speech,” Derrick Johnson, the NAACP’s interim president and CEO said, via the AP.

Kaepernick remains unsigned, with only the Ravens and the Seahawks showing limited interest.

Hall of Fame baseball player Hank Aaron said Kaepernick is “getting a raw deal” from NFL owners after the quarterback became the face of the national anthem protests last year.

  2. I don’t get it. Goodell is supposed to force a team to sign Kapernick or what? Why doesn’t Kapernick do or say something to convince someone to give him a chance.

  3. No player should be victimized and discriminated against because of his exercise of free speech,” Derrick Johnson, the NAACP’s interim president and CEO said, via the AP.

    Yet all over this country people are being fired and forced to resign for not having radical far left views.

  4. Cowboys currently have a hot garbage backup QB situation and not even a whiff of Kap rumors there. Seems like a great similar type of backup QB should Dak ever get injured.

  5. Good for them!

    Of course Kaepernick is getting a raw deal and being black-balled, merely for exercising his right of free speech and pointing-out the establishment’s systemic racism and police brutality.

    Btw, I’m a white guy.

  6. As socially liberal person I’ll break it down like this:

    1.) Kaeperinick is too much of a potential liability for owners to take on. The majority of NFL players are black but the majority of fans are white. There’s a huge disconnect between the protest and how it’s delivered to a fan base that is largely indifferent to what’s being said. So in essence the message is not being conveyed.

    2.) While it’s true Kap’s overall numbers put him higher than QB’s currently on rosters, his skill set does not exceed the differential mentioned above. If he was a top 10 QB he would have been signed weeks ago.

    3.) Kap dug his own grave. He’s a disingenuous stooge by revealing he didn’t vote and making false equivalencies between the candidates in the last election. He completely miscalculated the consequences of his stunt and it cost him his career so I hope his girlfriend is happy.

    Good riddance to bad rubbish.

  7. He is 4 -20 and walked away from 15 million. Why don’t they protest him not staying with the niners and donating 10 million to a worthy cause.

  8. 1. “Hundreds” of supporters, huh? Wow, I guess America has rally spoken;
    2. Colin Kaepernick has no free speech rights on his employer’s time. If Derrick Johnson doesn’t know that then he has no business heading up the NAACP or any other organization. Shame on those PFT posters who don’t seem to know it either;
    3. Hank Aaron was a great BASEBALL player, once upon a time. He’s entitled to his opinion, but why is he being randomly quoted as a tack-on to the end of this story? He’s not involved, nor is he any more qualified to speak on this issue than anyone else here (except that he happens to mirror the official opinions of PFT).

  9. Negative Mr. Johnson. Prove it. He’s unemployed for many reasons but initially, it’s because he rejected his contract. He’s no different than many unemployed people that won’t take a job unless it’s a “management” position.

  11. I would be eager to hear what the turn out was like

    The fact there is no photo with the story says a lot

    Please forward a picture with some background to see a sense of who truly showed up

