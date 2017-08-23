Colin Kaepernick supporters rally outside NFL headquarters

Getty Images

Hundreds of supports of Colin Kaepernick began a rally outside NFL headquarters Wednesday evening, according to the Associated Press.

It came after the NAACP sent a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday, saying it’s “no sheer coincidence” the former 49ers quarrterback remains unsigned. The civil rights organization has requested a meeting with the NFL.

“No player should be victimized and discriminated against because of his exercise of free speech,” Derrick Johnson, the NAACP’s interim president and CEO said, via the AP.

Kaepernick remains unsigned, with only the Ravens and the Seahawks showing limited interest.

Hall of Fame baseball player Hank Aaron said Kaepernick is “getting a raw deal” from NFL owners after the quarterback became the face of the national anthem protests last year.