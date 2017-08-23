Colts activate center Brian Schwenke from PUP

Getty Images

The Colts got a center back, even if it’s not their starter.

The team announced that veteran Brian Schwenke had been activated from the physically unable to perform list. That gives them some cover while they wait for starting center Ryan Kelly‘s to heal after foot surgery.

The Colts signed the former Titans fourth-rounder in March to provide some interior depth, but he’s been sidelined by an ankle injury. He started 28 games for the Titans the last four years, and is crucial now until Kelly returns.

The Colts also signed inside linebacker Darnell Sankey and waived-injured cornerback Tevin Mitchel.

Sankey has spent time with the Broncos, Raiders, Chiefs and Vikings, but hasn’t appeared in a regular season game.