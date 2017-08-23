Danny Woodhead dealing with hamstring injury

Getty Images

The Ravens practiced without 13 players because of injuries on Wednesday, including players like quarterback Joe Flacco and wide receiver Breshad Perriman that have been out of action for an extended period of time.

Running back Danny Woodhead is a newer addition to the list. Woodhead played against the Dolphins last week, running once for two yards and failing to catch any of the three passes that Ryan Mallett threw in his direction, but Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reports that he’s dealing with a hamstring injury.

The Ravens are back on the field Saturday, but it seems unlikely that they’d play Woodhead with any risk of aggravating the injury and putting his status for the regular season in greater risk. If he does sit, it will likely mean the end of Woodhead’s preseason action as there will be a quick turnaround to a fourth preseason game that is typically reserved for players with less roster security.

Baltimore lost Kenneth Dixon for the season due to a knee injury, leaving Terrance West, Buck Allen, Taquan Mizzell and Bobby Rainey as the healthy backs for the Ravens at the moment.