DeShone Kizer: This is an awesome opportunity

AP

When discussing DeShone Kizer a little more than a week ago, Browns left tackle Joe Thomas said that the rookie might not be ready to start yet.

The organization clearly feels differently. Kizer has been named the starter for Saturday’s game against the Buccaneers via a statement from coach Hue Jackson that made it clear that Kizer can win the job for the start of the regular season as well. Kizer met the media on Wednesday after the announcement and Thomas came up during questions from the media.

Kizer noted that Thomas has seen a lot of quarterbacks since coming to the team and that his “ultimate goal is for him to not see another one.” Kizer called this week’s start an “awesome” opportunity to get started on realizing that goal while adding that he needs to “work harder” if he is going to hold onto the job into the regular season.

To that point, Kizer said that he’s focused more on this week while keeping the possibility of starting in Week One in the back of his mind until he knows whether or not there’s a reason to move it to the forefront.