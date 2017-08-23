Donald Penn returns to Raiders practice

Getty Images

The Donald Penn comeback has happened, #asexpected.

After reports that he was scheduled to return to the Raiders this week, the veteran left tackle has arrived on the practice field today, per NBC Sports Bay Area’s Soctt Bair..

Penn was hoping for a raise, beyond the $5.95 million he’s scheduled to make this year, and it’s unclear if they’re going to work on a way to make amends now that he’s on the scene.

The 34-year-old Penn has been a steady and durable player throughout his career, not missing a game since entering the league in 2007 with the Buccaneers.