Garett Bolles has not plans to change way he plays

Getty Images

Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles collected four penalties in 37 offensive snaps last week. But the rookie insists he won’t change the way he plays because of it.

“I am not going to change the way I play,” Bolles told Troy Renck of Denver 7. “I am not going to change the way I bring energy onto the field because if I do that I am not who I am. Mr. [John] Elway brought me in for a reason because be who I am and do what I do. I move people off the ball. I put people in the ground That’s the way I play. There’s little things I have to fix. I know that. But I am never going to change those two aspects of my game.”

Bolles had a false start and three holding penalties in the Broncos’ 33-14 victory over the 49ers.

The Broncos drafted him in the first round to solidify a spot that has proved a team weakness since Ryan Clady played his last down in Denver in 2014. The Broncos already have named Bolles the Day 1 starter, giving him a chance to get on-the-job training.

“I am not here yet, man,” Bolles said. “I still got two preseason games. I have to prove myself every single day. That’s awesome that they said that [he’s starting], but coach [Vance] Joseph and them, they are just being nice. I appreciate what they are saying. They know where my heart’s at. They know where I need to be to be successful when we open the season.”