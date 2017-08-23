Giants waive Michael Bowie

Getty Images

The Giants left tackle Michael Bowie home for Monday night’s game against the Browns after Bowie was charged with domestic violence in Oklahoma and now they’ve pushed him off the roster altogether.

The team announced Wednesday that Bowie has been waived off of the 90-man roster as part of a series of moves the team made to reshuffle their roster. Bowie turned himself in to authorities and Giants General Manager Jerry Reese said in a statement that the team would consider bringing Bowie back once the legal process has run its course.

“We have waived Michael Bowie,” Reese said. “As we have already stated, we were made aware of this situation on Saturday. The league has started to gather more information. That process will continue. The outcome of that process will determine whether there is another opportunity here for Michael.”

The Giants also waived Corin Brooks and waived/injured wide receivers Darius Powe and Andrew Turzilli. They signed wide receivers Marquis Bundy and C.J. Germany to take the place of the two injured players while offensive linemen Richard Levy and Matt Rotheram have been added to the roster as well.