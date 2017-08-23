Hank Aaron thinks Colin Kaepernick is getting a “raw deal”

Getty Images

Before he’d break baseball’s all-time home run record, Hank Aaron had to begin his career in the Negro Leagues, and he endured hatred and racism throughout his Major League career.

And with that as context, he thinks Colin Kaepernick is being treated rather unfairly.

During an interview with Roland Martin on The Tom Joyner Show, Aaron said Kaepernick was “getting a raw deal,” from NFL owners in the wake of last year’s national anthem protests.

“I wish somebody would open up and give him a chance,” Aaron said.

Aaron said he appreciated seeing the Browns’ group protest and others, but wishes more players would come to bat for the former 49ers quarterback.

“I’d love to see some other players stand up,” Aaron said. “I think it would help him.”

While some players have risen to Kaepernick’s defense, it’s going to fall on a group of owners who have been so far unwilling to take a chance. And even with teams such as the Ravens and Seahawks showing some degree of interest, no one has been willing to do that yet.