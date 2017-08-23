Hospital pushes back on Saints claims doctors misdiagnosed Delvin Breaux injury

Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints fired two orthopedic physicians last week after it was determined cornerback Delvin Breaux had a fractured fibula that was initially diagnosed as a bone bruise.

A second opinion yielded the diagnosis of a fracture. Upon discovering the more significant injury, the Saints dismissed doctors Deryk Jones and Misty Suri.

However, the hospital system which employs the doctors says there’s no evidence of a misdiagnosis following a review of the work. According to the Associated Press, Ochsner Health System reviewed the findings and said there was nothing unusual about the diagnosis and no evidence of a misdiagnosis.

“Our medical experts have stated that it is not uncommon for stress-related fractures to be unnoticeable in initial imaging; follow-up diagnostics are always required when a patient doesn’t show appropriate clinical progress,” said Ochsner CEO Warner Thomas in a statement noting the system routinely reviews claims of questionable diagnoses. “After a very careful and thorough review, we want the record to be clear, Drs. Jones and Suri did not ‘misdiagnose’ an injury.

“Ochsner stands behind the clinical knowledge and expertise of our physicians.”

Breaux needed surgery to correct the issue and is expected to miss four to six weeks while recovering.